Archbishop Lori Fails to Mention the U.S. Bishops’ ‘Preeminent Issue’ of Abortion While Offering Voting Advice to Catholics

Baltimore’s Abp. William Lori isn’t mentioning the word abortion when giving direction to U.S. voters.

In an op-ed published Friday in the archdiocese’s mouthpiece, the Catholic Review, Lori’s guidance did begin with attacks on society’s “most vulnerable,” which pro-lifers would understand to mean unborn babies who were slaughtered in the womb.

“In casting our vote, we need to think first of those who do not have a fighting chance, those who have no voice, those who are utterly vulnerable and defenseless,” wrote Lori.

Voters, furthermore, must answer some basic questions before voting, instructed the archbishop: “Let us ask ourselves, who are the most vulnerable members of our society? Who has no one to speak for them but us? How will the stated policies of each candidate play out in their regard?”

