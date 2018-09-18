Home

Complicit Clergy provides the latest news and commentary related to the Catholic sexual abuse scandal in the United States and beyond.  Explore connections between Catholic clergy and organizations.  Review which states are conducting criminal investigations.  See a timeline of recent events.  Join us in praying for the future of the Catholic Church.

US Catholic Church Abuse Statistics

241

DAYS

required to defrock Theodore McCarrick

276

DAYS

Pope Francis was silent about Viganò allegations

6

BISHOPS

have resigned

6846

CLERGY

credibly accused of sexual abuse

20

DIOCESES

have declared bankruptcy

20

STATES

conducting investigations

19000

VICTIMS

of clerical sexual abuse

4

BILLION

in abuse settlements

 

Source: Bishop Accountability

Does Pope Francis want to stop Conversions to Catholicism? with Eric Sammons
Does Pope Francis want to stop Conversions to Catholicism? Eric Sammons and Dr. Taylor Marshall discuss whether Pope Francis is against people converting to Catholicism?

🙏🏻WILL YOU PLEASE HELP ME GROW...
POPE BUSTED: Bishops Denounce Vatican’s UN Allies
From the Editor’s Desk, Michael Matt takes a hard look at the big event nobody in the Vatican seems to want to talk about—the Nairobi Summit on the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population...
Is Pope Francis Against Fatima? with Christopher Ferrara (Dr Taylor Marshall Show #345)
Dr Taylor Marshall interviews Christopher Ferrara, author of The Great Facade and The Secret Still Hidden, about Our Lady of Fatima, Pope Francis and where Francis is leading us.
The Great Facade on amazon:...
Vigano vs. Cardinal Schönborn with Alexander Tschugguel
Dr. Taylor Marshall interviews Alexander (the Pacha Dunker) Tschugguel about how the Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schönborn yet again allows a pro-"LMNOP" benefit concert to take place in Vienna’s St. Stephen’s...
Priest Decrys Vatican Pachama Worship
On the Feast of Christ the King, Fr. Father Joseph Illo, priest of Star of the Sea in San Francisco, decried the worship of the false god Pachamama at the Vatican. He echoed the call of a number of exorcists...
Has Pope Francis Been Harboring a Sexual Predator?
In this video, Raymond Arroryo and Edward Pentin discuss the case of Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta living at Pope Francis' residence. See the full video at https://youtu.be/0SAN2sU3nb8.

Did you think the...
Were These Clergy Complicit?

For bishops who knew about sexual predators but concealed their abuse, the cover-up is worse than the crime.  Why?  Because these bishops enabled predators to continue their abuse, ruining the lives of additional people. Bishops have special oversight responsibilities. If they even suspect that a cleric may be guilty of sexual abuse, they have a duty to conduct an investigation. Failure to do so suggests a lack of either competence or moral integrity to continue to hold the office of bishop.

Below is a partial list of bishops who likely had knowledge of sexual predators (click on the bishop to get the details).  Only living bishops are included on this list.  Additional names will be added as new information comes to light. If you have direct knowledge of evidence that suggests a bishop has been involved in the cover-up of sexual abuse, please share your evidence here.

To be clear, we cannot judge these men.  As faithful lay Catholic leaders, however, we can assemble the facts that can then be adjudicated by the rightful authority to determine a bishop’s accountability.  However, those responsible in any way for allowing predators like Theodore McCarrick to continue their abuse must immediately publicly confess their responsibility and resign their office.  Retired bishops should be required to be commit to a solitary life of pray and penance for the remainder of their days.

