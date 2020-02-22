WATCH: Is Pope Francis Being “Used” by Fr. James Martin?

Listen to this recent talk by Fr. Martin and decide for yourself.

A controversy has erupted over a story published by Catholic News Agency (CNA) stating that Pope Francis express his displeasure with Fr. James Martin at a meeting of American bishops earlier this month. One bishop in attendance has now come forward disputing CNA’s reporting.

Regardless of the outcome of this dispute, the question remains whether Fr. Martin is using his recent private meeting with the Pope to advance his personal agenda.

One of our supporters just attended a James Martin speaking event at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Minneapolis. St. Joan of Arc is a notorious pro-LGBT+ parish that has been disciplined by the Archdiocese numerous times. Listen to the excerpts of Fr. Martin’s talk and decide for yourself whether Pope Francis has reason to be concerned about Fr. Martin.