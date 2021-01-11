The Biden-Coddling, Trump-Condemning Bishops

Why doesn’t Joe’s incitement to the violence of abortion generate full-throated condemnations?

Last year, as riots raged across the country, America’s liberal bishops hesitated to condemn the mob. Far from fretting over the inflammatory rhetoric of Black Lives Matter, some of the bishops repeated it. Bishop Mark Seitz of the Diocese of El Paso, Texas, joined in the protests and held up a “Black Lives Matter” sign. Seitz told the press that after his participation in the protests he received a phone call from the pope. “He said he wanted to congratulate me,” Seitz said.

The Jesuit magazine America condemned Catholics for not joining Seitz: “[M]any Catholics seem too timid to listen and collaborate with new movements, such as Black Lives Matter, that are leading today’s charge for justice.”

Seitz even questioned the seriousness of the mob’s violence. “My brother bishop in Chicago, Cardinal Blase Cupich, suggested we should be less quick to judge the proportionality of ‘their’ response and start talking about the proportionality of ‘ours.’ We also need to remember what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, that ‘a riot is the language of the unheard,’” he said.

