Bishop Naumann Says US Bishops MUST Address Scandal of ‘Catholic’ Biden Championing Abortion

Kansas City Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann told LifeSiteNews in an exclusive interview (read full interview below) that the bishops of the United States have an “obligation” to act when it comes to the country’s president identifying himself as a devout Catholic while working to expand abortion.

“The fact that President Biden identifies himself as a devout Catholic, while working to preserve and expand legalized abortion, even using tax dollars to fund abortion, presents a unique challenge to the Bishops of the United States,” said Naumann, who also acts as chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. Naumann spoke in his capacity as Archbishop of Kansas City.

The Archbishop said that whether intentionally or not, President Biden’s actions are “confusing Catholics and non-Catholics regarding the Church’s teaching on the evil of abortion.”

