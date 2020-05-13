The Modern Church WANTS to be Nonessential

Francis says the Covid pandemic is Pachamama’s response to climate change. I would argue that it’s actually God’s response to Pachamama. But who am I to judge?

Remember the Amazon Synod? Seems like a lifetime ago, and yet it was the last thing anyone saw before the lights went out.

One good thing about the pandemic? It put the Francis Road Show to Perdition on hold. The humble pontiff was right in the middle of building his new Tower of Babel when God stepped in: No “Global Education Pact,” no Economy Francesco, no World Youth Day, no World Meeting of Families.

Our judgmental pontiff may never see those three fingers pointing back at him, but many Catholics have begun to wonder aloud if his Amazon Synod may have been Heaven’s last straw. After all, pagan idols were carried in papal procession right into the Basilica of St. Peter itself.

Pandemic or not, Francis’s continued good health is proving that, in addition to being all-knowing and all-powerful, our good God is also all-patient.

Read the rest at The Remanent