Pachamama: No Stranger to the United Nations

Is the Vatican using Pachamama to advance a broader United Nations agenda?

The United Nations Environment Programme published a children’s textbook in 2002 interestingly entitled Pachamama — a course on why the world’s environment is being degraded and an assessment of “how our Mother Earth is doing today.”

The UNEP says in the book that “Pachamama” means not just ‘Mother Earth’ in Inca culture but also “living in total harmony with the Earth and not from the Earth. It suggests a lifestyle in harmony with nature.”

During the Amazon Synod last month, what the Holy Father called “Pachamama” statues regularly appeared in churches, ceremonies and the synod hall. Pictures of indigenous people bowing down before them in the Vatican Gardens and in a church nearby led many faithful to see them as idols, leading Austrian Catholic Alexander Tschugguel to seize four of them and throw them into the Tiber.

The UNEP’s Pachamama course appears benign by contrast but its first of 7 modules is about “population growth,” teaching children that populations grow “more slowly” if each set of parents “only has one child.”

