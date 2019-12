[powr-countdown-timer id=”e6fe5a5d_1576345322″]

It seems Pope Francis has plenty of time on his hands to personally meet with world celebrities, many who oppose Catholic teaching. Here’s just a partial list:





But for some reason, Francis can’t find the time to meet the Cardinals who submitted the Dubia questions in March 2016. When it comes to matters involving faith and morals, it seems Francis is just too busy to be bothered.