Does Your Bishop Have The Courage To Condemn Pachamama Idolatry?

“Qui Tacet, Consentire Videtur”
While some bishops and cardinals have decried the Pachamama idolatry that took place during the 2019 Amazon Synod, most have not. By remaining silent in the face of this public idolatry, Bishops imply their consent.
Check to see if your bishop has denouced the Pachamama Idolatry
If your bishop has not publicly denounced Pachamama idolatry, tell him you plan to withhold financial support until he does. Withholding support is one of the few ways in which the laity can actually influence their bishops today. By placing a wooden nickel in the collection plate at your parish or mailing one to the Bishop’s office, you will be sending a clear message to your Bishop.
