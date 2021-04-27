Defend Fr. Altman From The Vicious Wolves

Fr. James Altman has once again become a target of Leftist media and activist groups. On January 25, The LaCrosse Tribune once again attacked Fr. Altman – this time for too many parishioners attending Masses in his parish. This story was rapidly followed-up with a petition launched by a Leftist activist group calling for Fr. Altman’s removal. The petition is sponsored an Episcopalian pastor by the name of Nathan Emspsall, who was trained by Barack Obama’s Organizing America and M+R Strategic Services (this organization is a consultant for Planned Parenthood, GLAAD and Pro-Choice America), currently resides in New England and describes himself as a “Progressive Organizer.” A group of Fr. Altman’s supporters have launched a petition in response to Emspsall’s attack asking faithful Catholics to show their support for Fr. Altman.

