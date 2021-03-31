Heretical Bishop Stowe Breaks With USCCB On Pro-Homosexual Act

Pro-homosexual Bishop John Stowe is breaking with his fellow U.S. bishops by publicly supporting the Equality Act. The bill would effectively criminalize Christianity by overriding conscience objections to practices such as performing abortions and transgender surgeries, and denying placement of foster children with same-sex couples.
“As a Catholic bishop, I hate to see any form of harmful discrimination protected by law and it is consistent with our teaching to ensure that LGBTQ people have the protection they need,” the bishop of Lexington, Kentucky, wrote in a March 19 letter to Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), America reported.
Stowe, who has been criticized for publicly opposing Catholic teaching on homosexuality, continued, “It is deplorable that, while LGBTQ persons contribute to our society in many ways, they can be denied basic protections in housing, employment, and in many other areas of life.”
Continue reading at LifeSite News
TAKE ACTION: Contact Bishop Stowe and let him know what you think of his comments.
Bishop John Stowe
Bishop of Lexington
1310 W. Main Street, Lexington KY 40508-2048
click on icon below to contact the bishop
Related Posts
- Standing-Up to the LGBT Anti-Bullying Bullies
- 8 U.S. Bishops Sign Statement Affirming Youths Who Identify as LGBT
- Bishops for Biden
- Pro-LGBTQ+ Bishop Stowe Claims Environment Should Be ‘Preeminent Issue’ for Voters, not Abortion
- Laughable: Leftist Pro-Gay Bishop John Stowe Says Trump is ‘So Much Anti-Life’
- ‘Gay Catholics’ are ‘Cornerstone’ of Church, Says Video with Cardinal Dolan’s Support
- WATCH: Parade of Heretics
- WATCH: Bishop John Stowe Celebrates Gay Pride Month, Decries ‘White Privilege’
- All The President’s Critics
- Is Bishop John Stowe Helping Lead Souls to Hell?