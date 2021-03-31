Heretical Bishop Stowe Breaks With USCCB On Pro-Homosexual Act

Pro-homosexual Bishop John Stowe is breaking with his fellow U.S. bishops by publicly supporting the Equality Act. The bill would effectively criminalize Christianity by overriding conscience objections to practices such as performing abortions and transgender surgeries, and denying placement of foster children with same-sex couples.

“As a Catholic bishop, I hate to see any form of harmful discrimination protected by law and it is consistent with our teaching to ensure that LGBTQ people have the protection they need,” the bishop of Lexington, Kentucky, wrote in a March 19 letter to Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), America reported.

Stowe, who has been criticized for publicly opposing Catholic teaching on homosexuality, continued, “It is deplorable that, while LGBTQ persons contribute to our society in many ways, they can be denied basic protections in housing, employment, and in many other areas of life.”

Continue reading at LifeSite News