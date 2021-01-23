White House Announces It Will Codify Federal Abortion Law

Biden told us EXACTLY what he would do. U.S. Catholic Bishops who failed to speak-out on ‘Catholic’ Joe during the election season are complicit in deaths of innocent children. Epoch Times reports:

The White House announced Friday that the Biden Administration will codify Roe v. Wade, which would allow for legal abortions even in the event that the Supreme Court overturns the 1973 ruling.

The Biden Administration made the announcement in a press statement put out by the White House. “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe,” reads the statement.

“In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack,” it continues. “We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care—including reproductive health care—regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status.”