Cupich Quick to Condemn Capitol Protestors, But Still Silent on BLM Riots

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, posted a strongly worded statement in response to the recent protests seen at the Capitol, calling them a “national disgrace.” However, when Black Lives Matter protests throughout the nation turned violent last year, Cupich had remained silent.

Cupich’s long message on Twitter dealt with protestors entering the Capitol building yesterday, while the election certification was ongoing. The cardinal wrote that the events “should shock the conscience of any patriotic American and any faithful Catholic,” adding that the “eyes of the world look on in horror.”

