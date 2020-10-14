Vatican Mints New Pachamama Coin

The Vatican City State Mint has issued a 10-euro silver coin depicting “Mother Earth” — an image designed for World Earth Day by Bergamo-born sculptor and engraver Luigi Oldani.

While the Numismatic Chronicle interpreted the icon as Madre Terra (Mother Earth), the Vatican portrayed it as “a mother carrying the Earth, to which we owe care and love as if she were a daughter.”

The coin, issued Monday, symbolizes the earth’s fertility “with long ears of corn” entwined with the mother’s plaited hair and evokes “a cross-reference between past and future that becomes timeless, therefore eternal,” the publication said.

Continue reading at Church Militant