Where’s The McCarrick Report?

Today marks the second anniversary since Pope Francis issued his statement promising to release a report on the McCarrick investigation.
We commemorate this the 731st day since Pope Francis issued his statement with a list of our posts regarding the “overdue” McCarrick report:
In the absence of the official McCarrick Report from the Vatican, we invite our readers to review all of our posts regarding Theodore McCarrick over the past two years.