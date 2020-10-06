Where’s The McCarrick Report?

Today marks the second anniversary since Pope Francis issued his statement promising to release a report on the McCarrick investigation.

We commemorate this the 731st day since Pope Francis issued his statement with a list of our posts regarding the “overdue” McCarrick report:

In the absence of the official McCarrick Report from the Vatican, we invite our readers to review all of our posts regarding Theodore McCarrick over the past two years.

TAKE ACTION: The Vatican is obviously not going to take action on this until they feel the pain of people withholding their financial support. We recommend that you continue to support your local parish, but use our McCarrick Money for any contributions to the Vatican or the Bishops.