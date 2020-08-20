Louisville: Statue of Our Lady of Fatima and Children Destroyed

Our Lady’s Rosary Makers in Louisville, Kentucky was founded in 1949 by Xaverian Brother Sylvan Mattingly, C.F.X. on the premise that he would teach people to make rosaries in order for them to make rosaries to be freely distributed to missionaries. Our Mission, set forth by our founder, Brother Sylvan, C.F.X., who envisioned a world in which all God’s children, possessing an instrument of peace and comfort, work to fulfill Our Lady’s requests at Fatima.

On August 13, volunteers arrived to discover the statue of Our Lady of Fatima and the children had been destroyed by vandals. Several local news organizations were contacted, but elected not to cover the incident.