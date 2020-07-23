Director of Minnesota Jesuit Retreat House Accused of Sexual Abuse

Fr. Patrick McCorkell, SJ has been suspended from public ministry pending the outcome of an investigation by the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

In May of this year, the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis received a report from an adult woman that she had been involved in a sexual relationship with with a priest that was psychologically and emotionally abusive. The Archdiocese reported the incident to local law enforcement and an official investigation is now underway. Below is a letter issued by Provincial of the Midwest Jesuits explaining the situation.