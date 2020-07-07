Not a Hate Crime? Bronze Stations of the Cross Statues Beheaded in Broad Daylight

Will Bishops denounce this sacrilege?

Another year and Christians continue to be the most persecuted religion on the face of the planet.

And, while we think the second class citizen treatment is exclusive to the Middle East, parts of Africa, and the evil empire of China, that difference in treatment can be seen in policing and media concern levels right here in North America.

According to Sudbury.com,

Eight religious statues depicting the Stations of the Cross at Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Downtown Sudbury have been beheaded.

Not just vandalized. BEHEADED. How do you behead a statue? That requires some planning and forethought and some serious tools brought to the scene of the crime.

Hardly seems like a spur of the moment drunken prank to me.

