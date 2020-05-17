Article

WATCH: Courageous Priest Admonishes Bishops for Abandoning Their Flocks

We are not disclosing the identity of this priest to protect him from potential retribution.

Comments from the faithful regarding Father’s homliy:

  • Perfect sermon. Wake up bishops and priests. Cora
  • God Bless You Father for Preaching The TRUTH!!! Dean
  • If only there were more priests like this. Angelica
  • Thank you Father. I pray for your protection Father. We faithful are spiritually starving. Sharon
  • This priest is on the path to Sainthood. May he persevere! Alexis
  • Thank you for your courage and Love of Jesus Christ. Diana
  • This is the best reminder in my entire Life as Catholic. Anonymous
  • This is the best homily I have heard during this lockdown. All priests should be speaking out. God bless you and Our Lady protect you!! Margaret
  • I commend you for your profound homily. Stay strong in your faith and forever serve Christ with your zeal And unconditional love! Thomas
  • Thank God finally a priest who is willing to tell the truth without thinking of the consequences.Very few priest will tell the truth as this young priest. May God bless you abundantly. Lorraine
