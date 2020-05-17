WATCH: Courageous Priest Admonishes Bishops for Abandoning Their Flocks

We are not disclosing the identity of this priest to protect him from potential retribution.

Comments from the faithful regarding Father’s homliy:

Perfect sermon. Wake up bishops and priests. Cora

God Bless You Father for Preaching The TRUTH!!! Dean

If only there were more priests like this. Angelica

Thank you Father. I pray for your protection Father. We faithful are spiritually starving. Sharon

This priest is on the path to Sainthood. May he persevere! Alexis

Thank you for your courage and Love of Jesus Christ. Diana

This is the best reminder in my entire Life as Catholic. Anonymous

This is the best homily I have heard during this lockdown. All priests should be speaking out. God bless you and Our Lady protect you!! Margaret

I commend you for your profound homily. Stay strong in your faith and forever serve Christ with your zeal And unconditional love! Thomas

Thank God finally a priest who is willing to tell the truth without thinking of the consequences.Very few priest will tell the truth as this young priest. May God bless you abundantly. Lorraine