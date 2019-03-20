Pelosi Has Now Voted 19 Times Against Protecting Born-Alive Babies

Nineteen times House Democrats have blocked a vote on a bill that would protect babies who survive an abortion.

“It is a shocking reality that the majority party in the people’s House refuses to allow a vote to protect the lives of newborn babies,” Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., chairman of the Republican Study Committee, said in a statement.

This bill simply affords infants born alive during a failed abortion attempt the same care any other newborn would receive. I cannot comprehend how any person could justify standing in the way of these children and the lifesaving care of a physician — but that is the position of today’s Democratic party.

On Thursday, House Democrats yet again blocked a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require medical professionals to give the same medical care to a baby who survives an abortion as they would to any other baby of the same age, and to take the baby to a hospital.

Today I asked for unanimous consent for the House to consider the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. For the 19th time, House Democrats rejected our call to save children born alive. pic.twitter.com/Hu8BB0MzRO — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) March 14, 2019

If an abortionist intentionally kills the child who was born alive, he or she would face fines or up to five years in jail, according to a press release from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

Monica Burke, a research assistant in the DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society at The Heritage Foundation, says the issue shouldn’t be political.

“Providing babies who survive an abortion with proper medical care should not be controversial,” Burke said. “Current law is insufficient to protect these infants. Current law does not stipulate that doctors must provide care for these children, which means that children can be left to die without legal consequences. Taking measures to protect innocent, vulnerable babies with bills like the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would be a step in the right direction.”

How can Nancy Pelosi be allowed to continue to publicly present herself as a ‘Catholic’ when she supports legislation diametrically opposed to Catholic teaching?

While Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has already instructed Pelosi she should not receive Holy Communion, this is not enough. Pelosi must be excommunicated to stop the scandal of her citing her Catholic faith to advance her political agenda.

