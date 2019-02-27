Ten U.S. ‘Catholic’ Senators Just Voted To Allow Babies To Die

The U.S. Senate, in an evening vote on February 25, failed to advance a measure sponsored by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, that would have required babies born alive after an abortion to be given medical attention and “the same protection of law as any newborn.”
The vote to bring the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act forward was 53-44. Sixty votes were needed to invoke cloture and cut off a filibuster of the measure, which Sasse’s press office said was co-sponsored by half the Senate.
“I want to ask each and every one of my colleagues whether we’re OK with infanticide,” Sasse said on the floor ahead of the vote. “This language is blunt. I recognize that and it’s too blunt for many people in this body. But frankly, that is what we’re talking about here today. Infanticide is what the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act is actually about.”
Ten Catholic Senators were among those who against the measure. Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield issued a statement that Senator Dick Durbin will be denied communion until he repents for his sin.
TAKE ACTION: Contact bishops who have failed to impose canonical penalties.
U.S. “Catholic” Senators Who Voted In-Favor of Infanticide on February 25, 2019
|State
|Senator
|Senator Contact
|Diocese
|Bishop
|Bishop Contact
|Imposed Penalties?*
|IL
|Dick Durbin
|202.224.2152
|Springfield
|Bishop Thomas Paprocki
|217.698.8500
|Yes
|MA
|Edward Markey
|202.224.2742
|Boston
|Cardinal Seán O’Malley
|617.254.0100
|NJ
|Robert Menendez
|202.224.4744
|Newark
|Cardinal Joseph Tobin
|973.497.4000
|NV
|Catherine Cortez Masto
|202.224.3542
|Las Vegas
|Bishop George Thomas
|702.735.3500
|NY
|Kirsten Gillibrand
|202.224.4451
|Albany
|Bishop Edward Scharfenberger
|518.453.6611
|RI
|Jack Reed
|202.224.4642
|Providence
|Bishop Thomas Tobin
|401.278.4500
|VA
|Tim Kaine
|202.224.4024
|Richmond
|Bishop Barry Knestout
|804.359.5661
|VT
|Patrick Leahy
|202.224.4242
|Burlington
|Bishop Christopher Coyne
|802.658.6110
|WA
|Maria Cantwell
|202.224.3441
|Seattle
|Archbishop J. Peter Sartain
|206.382.4560
|WA
|Patty Murray
|202.224.2621
|Seattle
|Archbishop J. Peter Sartain
|206.382.4560