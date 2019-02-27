Ten U.S. ‘Catholic’ Senators Just Voted To Allow Babies To Die

The U.S. Senate, in an evening vote on February 25, failed to advance a measure sponsored by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, that would have required babies born alive after an abortion to be given medical attention and “the same protection of law as any newborn.”

The vote to bring the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act forward was 53-44. Sixty votes were needed to invoke cloture and cut off a filibuster of the measure, which Sasse’s press office said was co-sponsored by half the Senate.

“I want to ask each and every one of my colleagues whether we’re OK with infanticide,” Sasse said on the floor ahead of the vote. “This language is blunt. I recognize that and it’s too blunt for many people in this body. But frankly, that is what we’re talking about here today. Infanticide is what the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act is actually about.”

Ten Catholic Senators were among those who against the measure. Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield issued a statement that Senator Dick Durbin will be denied communion until he repents for his sin.

U.S. "Catholic" Senators Who Voted In-Favor of Infanticide on February 25, 2019 State Senator Senator Contact Diocese Bishop Bishop Contact Imposed Penalties?* IL Dick Durbin 202.224.2152 Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki 217.698.8500 Yes MA Edward Markey 202.224.2742 Boston Cardinal Seán O'Malley 617.254.0100 NJ Robert Menendez 202.224.4744 Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin 973.497.4000 NV Catherine Cortez Masto 202.224.3542 Las Vegas Bishop George Thomas 702.735.3500 NY Kirsten Gillibrand 202.224.4451 Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger 518.453.6611 RI Jack Reed 202.224.4642 Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin 401.278.4500 VA Tim Kaine 202.224.4024 Richmond Bishop Barry Knestout 804.359.5661 VT Patrick Leahy 202.224.4242 Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne 802.658.6110 WA Maria Cantwell 202.224.3441 Seattle Archbishop J. Peter Sartain 206.382.4560 WA Patty Murray 202.224.2621 Seattle Archbishop J. Peter Sartain 206.382.4560 * - indicates that the bishop has publicly imposed canonical penalties against the senator.