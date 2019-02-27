Article

Ten U.S. ‘Catholic’ Senators Just Voted To Allow Babies To Die

The U.S. Senate, in an evening vote on February 25, failed to advance a measure sponsored by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, that would have required babies born alive after an abortion to be given medical attention and “the same protection of law as any newborn.”

The vote to bring the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act forward was 53-44. Sixty votes were needed to invoke cloture and cut off a filibuster of the measure, which Sasse’s press office said was co-sponsored by half the Senate.

“I want to ask each and every one of my colleagues whether we’re OK with infanticide,” Sasse said on the floor ahead of the vote. “This language is blunt. I recognize that and it’s too blunt for many people in this body. But frankly, that is what we’re talking about here today. Infanticide is what the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act is actually about.”

Ten Catholic Senators were among those who against the measure. Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield issued a statement that Senator Dick Durbin will be denied communion until he repents for his sin.

U.S. “Catholic” Senators Who Voted In-Favor of Infanticide on February 25, 2019
StateSenatorSenator ContactDioceseBishopBishop ContactImposed Penalties?*
ILDick Durbin202.224.2152SpringfieldBishop Thomas Paprocki217.698.8500Yes
MAEdward Markey202.224.2742BostonCardinal Seán O’Malley617.254.0100
NJRobert Menendez202.224.4744NewarkCardinal Joseph Tobin973.497.4000
NVCatherine Cortez Masto202.224.3542Las VegasBishop George Thomas702.735.3500
NYKirsten Gillibrand202.224.4451AlbanyBishop Edward Scharfenberger518.453.6611
RIJack Reed202.224.4642ProvidenceBishop Thomas Tobin401.278.4500
VATim Kaine202.224.4024RichmondBishop Barry Knestout804.359.5661
VTPatrick Leahy202.224.4242BurlingtonBishop Christopher Coyne802.658.6110
WAMaria Cantwell202.224.3441SeattleArchbishop J. Peter Sartain206.382.4560
WAPatty Murray202.224.2621SeattleArchbishop J. Peter Sartain206.382.4560
* - indicates that the bishop has publicly imposed canonical penalties against the senator.

 

